Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

