ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. ExlService reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $73.11. 176,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,316 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 183.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

