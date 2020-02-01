EXMO Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,257.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $41,257.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,835,940,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,561,655 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

