EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.84 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $4,387.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00018322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.05859851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034606 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015245 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

