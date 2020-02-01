Expanse Trading Up 19.8% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Poloniex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $620,195.00 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

