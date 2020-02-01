Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,451.67 ($32.25).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Experian from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of LON EXPN traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,637 ($34.69). The company had a trading volume of 2,687,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 1,905.50 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,723 ($35.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,588.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,504.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

