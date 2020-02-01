Extremely Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Share Price

News coverage about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) has trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a news sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Willis Towers Watson’s score:

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.29. 478,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,611. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.56. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.