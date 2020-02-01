Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.25

News articles about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s ranking:

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 33,878,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

