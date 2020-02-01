Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,258,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

