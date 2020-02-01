Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.42. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

