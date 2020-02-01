Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 216,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $154,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after buying an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

