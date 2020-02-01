Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 3.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $402.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $216.98 and a 1-year high of $420.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

