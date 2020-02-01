FansTime 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,440.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. FansTime has a market capitalization of $628,248.00 and approximately $80,440.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FansTime has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinMex, HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

