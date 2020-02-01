FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $657,778.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinMex, FCoin and Gate.io. FansTime has a market capitalization of $657,778.00 and $78,496.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, FCoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HADAX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

