Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 62.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $7,786.00 and $41.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

