Fantasy Sports Market Cap Tops $7,938.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $7,938.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.78 or 0.05850388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00127694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.