Fantom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.51 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Kucoin and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

