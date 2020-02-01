Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fastenal worth $37,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $34.88 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

