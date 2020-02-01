FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -4.29

News articles about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a media sentiment score of -4.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FBR & Co stock remained flat at $$17.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55. FBR & Co has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

FBR & Co Company Profile

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

