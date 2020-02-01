Feathercoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,433.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Upbit and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $3,433.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 266,286,200 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

