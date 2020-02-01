Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of FNMA opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 2.12. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

