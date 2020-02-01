Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Federal Signal comprises 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Federal Signal worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,967,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,925,000 after acquiring an additional 170,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $18,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 233.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 426,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.55. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

