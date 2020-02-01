FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $31,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $144.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

