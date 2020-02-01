FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Cap Reaches $233,324.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $233,324.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

