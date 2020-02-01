Fetch Market Capitalization Achieves $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.86 or 0.05865771 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

