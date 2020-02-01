Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FCAU traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

