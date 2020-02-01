FIBOS (FO) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.83 Million

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $177,096.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,064,309,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,130,720 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io.

FIBOS Coin Trading

FIBOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

