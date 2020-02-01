FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

FibroGen stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 1.86. FibroGen has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $229,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

