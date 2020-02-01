Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 228,347 shares during the period. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd accounts for 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMO. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 60,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 394,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of NYSE:FMO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 203,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley purchased 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,509.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,201 shares of company stock worth $153,933.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

