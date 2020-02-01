Financial Comparison: Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53% HealthStream 5.92% 4.14% 2.87%

Risk & Volatility

Chinanet Online has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chinanet Online and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00

HealthStream has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chinanet Online and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.43 -$14.02 million N/A N/A HealthStream $231.62 million 3.57 $32.22 million $0.43 59.42

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Chinanet Online.

Summary

HealthStream beats Chinanet Online on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

