Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Financial Institutions pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 20.81% 11.60% 1.07% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.64% 11.79% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Financial Institutions and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $189.21 million 2.61 $39.53 million $2.57 11.99 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 4.35 $11.01 million N/A N/A

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats Financial Institutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

