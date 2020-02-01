Financial Survey: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon -1.37% 7.11% 2.48% 8X8 -32.60% -40.84% -18.62%

Risk & Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inovalon and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 2 2 0 2.20 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43

Inovalon presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $24.11, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Inovalon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Inovalon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $527.68 million 5.95 -$39.16 million $0.18 112.56 8X8 $352.59 million 5.29 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -26.99

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inovalon beats 8X8 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

