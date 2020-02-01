FintruX Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. FintruX Network has a market cap of $939,032.00 and $156.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

