Fire Lotto One Day Trading Volume Hits $105.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $146,027.00 and $105.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045893 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00310699 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012069 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.