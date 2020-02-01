FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $226.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the lowest is $224.50 million. FireEye reported sales of $217.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $880.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $882.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $946.62 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $964.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in FireEye by 153.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FireEye by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in FireEye by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in FireEye by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

