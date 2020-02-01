FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FireEye by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 486,491 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 953,364 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FireEye by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,267 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 118,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $8,676,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 23.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 361,240 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 67,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

