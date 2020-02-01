First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of First American Financial worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after purchasing an additional 651,033 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,495,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in First American Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE FAF opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

