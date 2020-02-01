First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon National makes up about 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.13% of First Horizon National worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 133,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

