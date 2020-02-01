First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after buying an additional 680,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 3,055,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.