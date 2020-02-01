First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) is First Merchants Corp’s 4th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,829 shares during the quarter. First Merchants makes up about 2.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.94% of First Merchants worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

