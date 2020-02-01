First Merchants Corp Acquires 1,515 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 188,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.