First Merchants Corp Acquires 5,884 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

