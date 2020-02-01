First Merchants Corp Acquires 6,756 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.