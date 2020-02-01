First Merchants Corp Acquires 688 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $295.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $245.68 and a 12 month high of $305.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.