First Merchants Corp Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 85,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.