First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $305.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

