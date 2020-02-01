First Merchants Corp Buys 1,035 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

