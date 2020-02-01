First Merchants Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $115.98 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.