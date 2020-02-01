First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.6% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $254.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $263.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

