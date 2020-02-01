First Merchants Corp Grows Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get VF alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

VFC opened at $82.97 on Friday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.